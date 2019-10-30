Earlier this month, BIXI Bikes popped up in Laval and are available at four solar energy powered pick up and drop off locations: City Hall, Cartier Terminus, Sainte-Claude Park and Montmorency Terminus. The City of Laval expects to add another 20 BIXI bikes in 2020 to two additional locations and over the course of the next 10 years the city predicts that it will have 350 BIXI bikes available to the public.
City councillor of L’Abord-a-Plouffe Vasilios Karidogiannis said that “The City of Laval is proud to join the BIXI network and to add bike sharing to the cocktail of transportation means put at the disposal of Laval residents in order to improve mobility on its territory."
The Société de transport de Laval (STL) purchased 40 electric bikes upon receiving funding provided by both the provincial and federal governments. The electric BIXI bikes are available to rent for a dollar more than the classic BIXI bikes.
The BIXI classic and the BIXI electric bikes were designed by Michel Dallaire, a Parisian native raised in Quebec from age four. Dallaire is widely known for creating the orange flamed torch for the 1976 Olympic games which, unlike the blue flame, is visible on screen.
The bikes are manufactured by a Quebec-based company called Bewegen Technologies located in Saint-George, Quebec, which has established multiple operations similar to BIXI in 20 European cities. Alain Ayotte, the CEO and co-founder of the company, envisions the company’s growth and hopes the service will flourish in additional regions of Quebec. Ayotte said, “What we see in our vision is to provide electric bike systems to all communities in Quebec."
Mayor Marc Demers and his wife purchased two electric bikes themselves. The Mayor is pleased to encourage the residents of Laval to use the service and feels that the BIXI bike project speaks to a larger municipal goal of making the city more friendly to cyclists.
