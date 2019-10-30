Bicycle balance sheet

As falls rolls on and most people stash their two-wheeled rides in the garage as images of snow and slush-filled streets loom larger, Laval has announced that its bicycling balance sheet is in good order.
The city will continue to develop and improve its network, setting the goal of reaching 450 km of bike lanes by 2031, said L'Abord-à-Plouffe city councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis.
"The challenges of mobility, the environment and public health are sufficient to convince us of the collective benefits of a successful cycling network," he said, adding that Laval residents are already finding it easier and safer to cycle through the city.
That’s what citizens will continue to observe over the next few years, he says, thanks to thoughtful, planned and scalable developments. Laval now boasts direct links between neighbourhoods and major centres among the 100 km of work carried out since 2014. “There are important sections to reach the city centre, transit-oriented development (TOD) areas and employment centres more quickly and safely” reads a city statement. These include: Oka-Mont-Saint-Hilaire Trail (143-kilometre network crossing 17 municipalities) 14 km; Saint-Martin from 100th Avenue to Pie-IX, 12 km; Dagenais- Bellerose, form Highway 13 to René-Laennec, 10.5 km; Corbusier, from de la Concorde Ouest to Dagenais Ouest, 5 km; Daniel-Johnson, from Jean-Béraud to du Souvenir, 2 km. New work is implemented within context of traffic speeds, as well as on-street parking occupancy rates.
The city reports more than 230,000 cyclists on its roads, with nearly 260 km of bike lanes: 37 km is part of the Route vert, with 76 km added since 2014, and 25 km redeveloped, mainly improved during roadwork. The 450 km target is comprised mostly of a network separated from the roadway.
Laval also reports a 20 percent decrease in the number of accidents involving cyclists when comparing the 2011-2015 and 2016-2018 periods. This along with annual bicycling events that draw many participants and bike-friendly buses has helped earn Laval a Bronze certification from Vélo Québec as a bike-friendly city.
For more information about Laval’s bike network visit (https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/velo-et-deplacement-actif.aspx)
