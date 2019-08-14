The new Saturday afternoon Les Chambristes series from the Orchestre symphonique de Laval takes you Beyond the Notes on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21.
Would you like to discover OSL musicians in a more intimate setting? Les Chambristes offers friendly chamber music concerts that end with an exchange with musicians around coffee and cookies.
The program at Église Saint-Maurice-de-Duvernay features Haendel to Piazzolla via Mozart, and exudes delicacy, nobility, spirit and passion, with violinist Marie-Josée Arpin, cellist Laurence Leclerc, Amina Myriam Tébini on viola and Jean-Philippe Tanguay on flute.
For information call 450-978-3666 or visit www.osl.qc.ca/en/concerts/all?categorie=1
