The hot July days of late have made the wait even more worthwhile as the fifth edition of the Laval Beer Festival rolls into town this weekend at Centre de la Nature.
More than 30,000 festival-goers are expected to visit from July 12-14 with some 85 Quebec exhibitors, including 40 microbreweries. In addition to being an event for discovery and tasting, the Laval Beer Festival’s mission is to educate festival-goers about the world of brewing while promoting exchanges with brewers from across Quebec.
Pull a frosty one as microbreweries, local products, cider producers, distilleries, street food trucks and more will be on hand to offer a diverse range of products along with four outdoor musical shows, featuring Zen Bamboo, Marc Déry, Lesbo Vrouven and legendary Montreal world punk rock band Grimskunk. Comedy shows will also be presented on Saturday and Sunday afternoons on the Loto-Québec stage.
Laval’s own Insulaires Microbrasseurs’ La Festivaloise has been named official festival beer. With a tropical and citrus fruit flare, it’s the perfect summer beer for the festival season. The event is family-friendly with giant-format games, animation, inflatables, make-up, and more.
Pre-sale tickets are priced at $7 online at http://festivaldesbieresdelaval.com or $10 on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.