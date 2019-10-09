Located in the heart of Laval, the new hot spot is Aztec Supper Lounge. From the moment customers walk in they will be enthralled by the sleek modern design and tantalizing music. Walk through the weaving bamboo décor and step into Aztec. With live shows and an incredible ambiance it's sure to be a great time had for all.
The resto-club is the perfect all in stop; whether for a birthday, private event or corporate event, Aztec Private lounge can cater to all their customer’s needs.
Thursday nights are lady’s night. Ladies are invited to enjoy a night out with their friends while indulging in the delicious cocktail menu and multicultural cuisine.
On Friday nights, Aztec comes alive with “Forbidden Fridays.” It’s the perfect place to unwind after a busy work week.
Saturday nights are VIP nights, the classiest night of the week that according to club owners, “turns into an energy filled party with food and a variety of sounds and cultures.”
For more information or reservations contact them directly at info@aztec.vip or by phone at 514-820-0660.
Aztec Supper Club is located at 1365 Boulevard Cure-Labelle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.