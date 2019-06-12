Aventure Mille-Îles is an outdoor recreation centre located on the Mille Îles River. The site is open from May 18th, 2019 to September 5th, 2019, with a wide variety of activities for the whole family to practice from canoeing, kayaking, rowboating, and picnicking, to hikes, bicycling and much, much more. There is no better way to discover the beauty of nature during the summer than with family, friends, loved ones or colleagues at Aventure Mille- Îles.
The warm weather is finally here and there is no better way to enjoy it than by the banks of the Mille- Îles River.
The space, with several areas for rent and over 300, 000 square feet, is also great for organizing group events, like birthdays, graduations, retirements or even bridal or baby showers, weddings, family events, corporate events and fundraisers.
Aventure Mille-Îles also offers boat rentals available for a great outdoor activity at your event such as kayak, canoe, paddleboard, rabaska, pedal boat and row boat.
In terms of supplies, the site offers marquees, tables, chairs, picnic tables, BBQs, music, corn roast equipment, campfire space, restrooms and much more! There are multiple play grounds for children (and adults,) with a large volleyball section and an even larger parking lot.
Depending on the event needs, there are several different spaces that can be rented. From an orchard, to the edge of the water, or the indoor Mille-Îles Adventure Center, interested individuals are prompted to call Aventure Mille-Îles directly, check online or stop in for a tour.
For more information, call them directly at 514 463-1402 or online at https://www.aventuremille-iles.com.
