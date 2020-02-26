211 available

The city is reminding residents that Laval citizens have direct access to the 211 reference service.
The service is an integrated info-reference point for access to socio-community and public resources.
Since 2016, Laval residents have had access to the service via a 3-digit telephone number, available 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 365 days a year. The comprehensive online database of social-community resources available in the metropolitan area is continuously updated, and managed by the Centre de Référence du Grand Montréal.
Whether seeking help with access to social housing, food banks, seniors assistance and more, to access information simply dial 211, or from outside Laval, 1-844-387-3598. An online directory is available at www.211 qc.ca. The service is available in French and English, and multilingual help is available to communicate in more than 200 languages.
