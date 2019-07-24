Atwood in cinema

Wait for it. Take a breath and now, read:
In seven weeks, award-winning and bestselling author Margaret Atwood publishes worldwide her highly anticipated new novel – The Testaments – a sequel to her most celebrated work, The Handmaid’s Tale.
In a unique live event on this momentous date, cinema audiences will be treated to an evening in conversation with Atwood about the release of the new book, her long and distinguished career and why she has returned to her seminal story of The Handmaid’s Tale, 34 years after she wrote the original.
Whether you’re a long-time Atwood fan, a newbie, A CanLit junkie, or a Handmaid’s series binge addict, mark your calendar and catch Atwood in conversation on Tuesday, September 10 at Cinéma Cineplex Laval and Kirkland.
