Athletes recognized

The stories were told and the medals awarded at the 62nd Mérite sportif lavallois honouring 135 local athletes and coaches.
The November 19 event featuring guest of honour gymnast Laurie Denommée, featured gold, silver and bronze medals in nine disciplines: athletics, soccer, figure skating, gymnastics, in-line skating, sports rescue, cycling, judo and artistic swimming. Of the 135 medals awarded, 6 were gold, 17 silver and 112 bronze.
The Pierre-Marchand prize went to gymnast William Émard who received the honorary trophy from Pierre Marchand himself. After six months of rehabilitation due to shoulder surgery late last year, the Laval resident succeeded in his return to competition, with performances this year, including three medals won at Elite Canada in July, helping him qualify for the World Championships. Awarded once a year, the Pierre-Marchand award recognizes an individual or organization distinguished by persistence. Twice a year, the Mérite sportif recognizes athletes, coaches and officials who have distinguished themselves. Individual prizes are awarded alternately at each edition: the Prix Pierre-Marchand in November and the Alexandre Despatie Scholarship in May.
