Asphalt out, trees in

The city of Laval will start replacing 3000 square metres of asphalt with plants to reduce heat islands on Île Jésus. The $828,248 project has the Société de verdissement de Montréal métropolitain (Soverdi) leading a demineralization and greening effort, working with local agencies to remove asphalt space, test the installation of various materials, including in schoolyards of the Commission scolaire de Laval, and plant 7200 plants, including a minimum of 1500 trees.
These will be planted on private and institutional land, in identified areas with high heat island concentration and where vulnerable clienteles are found. The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Ouranos consortium on regional climatology, Laval’s Public Health Directorate and the Centre d’étude de la forêt de l’Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). It aims to document the effectiveness of measures to reduce ambient temperature and assess the project’s impacts in terms of adaptation to climate change.
