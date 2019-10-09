Did you know that Laval has its own art collection?
In 1975 the city created its own collection of art by professional contemporary and regional artists and Laval artisans, with the objective of animating public spaces with canvasses, sculptures and other works of art while promoting the work of local creators.
In total, the Ville de Laval collection is comprised of 410 mobile works and 35 integrated creations.
The mobile works are exhibited in different municipal spaces and are regularly moved from one location to another. As for the integrated creations, they adorn parks, libraries, community centres and other city sites. The collection is made up of donations, purchases made during important exhibitions of Laval artists or following submissions to a city jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.