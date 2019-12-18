Arrest in attempted murder

Laval Police arrested 22-year-old Ralph Junior Duval last month who has been charged with several counts, including attempted murder, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of drugs.
On September 23 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the driver of a vehicle was struck by a projectile in the shoulder while driving on Laval boulevard. The victim went to the parking lot of the neighbourhood police station a few hundred metres away, where police were called to meet him. Two days later, officers located the suspect vehicle and engaged in a foot chase that located the firearm used in the attempted murder, but did not lead to an arrest. Two months later, Duval was identified as the subject involved, and his arrest led to the discovery of a second firearm.
Duval appeared in court on November 26 and received his latest charges when he returned to Quebec Court on December 4. He remains in custody.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them via their confidential Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or at 911 and mentioning file LVL 190923 083.
