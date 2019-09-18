Chip that pet
As the deadline to microchip cats and dogs draws closer, Laval is holding another clinic next month on Sunday September 22. Beginning January 1, 2020, microchipping will be mandatory in Laval and to help citizens comply with the bylaw, the city has organized several low-cost clinics for Laval residents. Acquisition of a license is mandatory before microchipping. Registration is online only, an if you do not attend your appointment you will be refused registration at future clinics. If you are having difficulty with the registration process call 311. The cost is $30 per animal. The clinic takes place at Pavillon du Bois-Papineau, 3235 boul. Saint-Martin east. Future clinics are planned for October 6 and October 20. To register visit https://www.micropuce-quebec.com
Science hub build
Laval’s new science hub is closer to completion with the awarding of a $12.38 million contract to Cosoltec to design, build and commission the Armand-Frappier Bioscience Interpretation Centre (CIBAF). The new building will house the Armand-Frappier Museum, a meeting place between the general public and scientists that aims to promote the understanding of human health issues and to promote the work of Dr. Armand Frappier through different educational activities and stimulating experiences. The Museum's move to the new building, adjacent to the Cosmodome, will create a unique scientific culture centre, but also strengthen Laval's tourism and museum offerings. The concept focused on the quality of spaces aims to minimize maintenance and operating costs and to position the site as a unique tourist attraction, both regionally and nationally. The work will take place over two years, and is being designed to ensure its architectural and urban integration with the surrounding environment, and to obtain LEED Gold certification. The objectives of the relocation are twofold: physical proximity between the Cosmodome and the Armand-Frappier Museum for a positive impact on their respective traffic and revenues, and “another step towards creating a multifunctional, attractive and efficient city centre," said Mayor Marc Demers. The relocation will offer larger and more accessible spaces in new premises that will be bright and warm.
Parking progress
As part of its new parking policy, the city is eliminating a major bugaboo for motorists in Laval, putting a gradual end to alternative residential street parking restrictions beginning next year. After conducting a wide-ranging citizen consultation, the City of Laval is launching a hsot of measures that include limits on parking time and encouraging vehicle rotation, review of vignettes, optimizing parking spaces to promote diversity of uses, promoting greening of roadside lots and more. The plans reach far, converting unused spaces to sidewalks, bike links or urban development, pedestrianizing some streets and allowing parking at other locations and encouraging adoption of alternative modes of travel, meaning improving public transit, carpooling incentives and making urban development choices that prioritize pedestrians and cyclists. Reducing heat islands is also a priority, especially in highly paved areas, requiring new regulations to increase greening and canopy of surface parking lots and better rainwater management. Read the parking report at www.repensonslaval.ca/stationnement. For the policy visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/politique-stationnement.aspx.
Dollar days
The Laval Transit Corporation (STL) is having another $1 Day this week, allowing riders to access its entire bus and shared taxi network for $1 a trip on Friday. The fourth year of the initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase ridership also comes with an added enticement this year, the STL donating equivalent amounts per ride to a Laval environmental organization for tree planting on the territory. Since its launch, the popularity of the $1 Day has continued to grow, with an increase of up to four percent in ridership. The $1 Day is just one more incentive offered by the STL, including student pricing, Smog Day fares, and Horizon 65+ tickets, allowing Laval seniors to travel for free on the STL network. Twelve bus routes also offer credit card payment options. The STL has 46 bus routes with some 2700 stops over more than 1400 kms.
