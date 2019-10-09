BIXI rolls in
With Laval’s relentless drive towards becoming a bike-friendly town via a massive uptick in bike paths, bike boxes and other measures, it was only a matter of time.
BIXI has arrived in Laval this week with 40 electric bicycles, allowing the city to integrate into the second largest bike-sharing network in North America. The bikes were acquired by the Laval Transportation Corporation (STL) through provincial and federal funding and can be borrowed or returned to solar powered stations at Hôtel de Ville; Terminus Montmorency; Terminus Cartier and Parc Saint-Claude. The acquisition is the result of the joint efforts of the STL and the city to implement alternatives to the burgeoning presence of solo cars on the road. Next spring the Laval BIXI offer will be enhanced by 20 standard bikes and two additional stations, and it’s expected to reach 350 bikes within 10 years. Renting a BIXI is a snap; all you need is a valid credit card and the BIXI app. What remains to be seen is if Laval’s geography and the location of the stations, allows the efficient use and appeal of the bike sharing service, which is most advantageous for short commutes, and typically suited to dense urban areas and populations with casual cyclists and public transit offers with gaps in service.
Helmet use is mandatory with usage of the electric bikes. BIXI is available from April 15 to November 15.
For information visit www.Laval.ca. or https://montreal.bixi.com/en
On governance
The city has adopted its long-awaited Governance Framework Policy, one of the province’s first municipalities to do so. The policy is meant to promote transparency and good governance, without partisan influence, and thus encourage greater citizen participation in the internal bodies of the city and the boards of directors for which the city has the power of appointments.
The measures adopted are also intended to facilitate the recruitment of individuals with expertise and experience; setting governance guidelines, including the establishment and formation of committees; ensuring guidelines are flexible enough to accommodate the circumstances and needs of the bodies and to reflect best governance practices; establish an objective and transparent process for calling, recruiting, selecting, nominating, appointing and renewing the positions of members and independent directors; ensure the process is managed without any partisan influence by the Governance Secretariat and nominating committees; and ensure committees remain relevant and meet Laval’s needs.
It was in 2014 that the city commissioned the Institute on the Governance of Private and Public Organizations (IGOPP) to review the governance of some external bodies in which Laval held an interest, or to which it had agree to delegate service mandates. That led to the creation of the Governance Secretariat in 2017 that introduced mechanisms and procedures enhancing the openness, objectivity, transparency and efficiency of recruitment processes in internal committees and external bodies, and has also been involved in the development and review of the mandates of 13 committees and the recruitment of 47 independent members or directors.
To view the policy visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/la-ville-de-laval-se-dote-d-une-politique-cadre-en-matiere-de-gouvernance.aspx
Running man
The worst kept secret in Laval is secret no more. Canadian Gold-Medal Olympian Bruny Surin will be running again, only this time towards city hall.
The 52-year-old Laval resident is running for Mouvement Lavallois in the November 24 by-election in Marc-Aurèle-Fortin, a seat left vacant by the passing of councillor Gilbert Dumas in August.
Surin's candidacy was announced this week, following weeks of searching during which say ML insiders, more than one highly qualified candidate was considered, but Surin’s star power won the day with the party's selection committee.
The Haitian-born Canadian track icon is also an entrepreneur, accomplished motivational speaker and has his own foundation, a natural pick to shore up the city's initiatives on healthy living, and is already spokesman for Laval's bicycling events. Surin will face off against Official Opposition leader and Parti Laval chief Michel Trottier as well as Action Laval’s Francine Leblanc.
