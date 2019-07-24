New Market
Residents of the area around Cartier metro station and transit users will once again be able to easily source fresh and affordable local produce this summer through a convenient drop-in market in a newly developed public space. The Halte du marché, in collaboration with La Pépinière-Espaces collectives, will be open until October 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ecomarché Cartier will occupy the premises throughout the summer to sell fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey, processed products, and more. Animation as well as workshops and shows will also be offered to visitors at different times during the summer. This project responds to a need expressed by local residents who want access to a fresh food supply, but will also prompt exchanges, discussions and sharing, a premise for the deployment of the city’s revitalization project for the Duvernay-Pont-Viau sector. A special opening event is planned for this Saturday, July 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring tastings, a variety show with music, circus and humor.
Take a walk
Laval pedestrians will have an additional 55 km of comfortable and safe paths by 2022 thanks to the implementation of the city’s master plan for the pedestrian network. The 20-year plan will target several points of interest such as roads to schools, parks, health centers, neighborhood clusters and employment, and are based on a vast study characterizing pedestrian movement in Laval, carried out in recent years among citizens and in collaboration with multiple partners such as stakeholders from the health network, public transit and various associations in universal accessibility. The new developments will be maintained 12 months a year.
Divry appointed
Lidia Divry has been named the new director of the city’s Economic Development Department. Laval council approved her appointment earlier this month. Divry has extensive experience in local and international economic development and until recently served as President and CEO of TechnoMontréal, the information and communications technology cluster in Greater Montreal. It was in this position that she worked on the creation of the Centre québécois d’innovation en Commerce, a collaboration between TechnoMontréal and Laval. Divry will begin her duties on August 26.
The work on the Rapid Bus Service Project (SRB) on Pie-IX Boulevard will run from 2018 to 2022, with 17 stations (15 in Montreal and 2 in Laval) spread over 11 km of Pie-IX Boulevard between Boulevard Saint-Martin in Laval and Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin in Montreal. Work on the Laval territory began this month and the following phases will continue until December 2021. The work will be carried out Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of some that could be done in the evening or weekend, and will take place in Saint-Martin, Route 125 and Rose-de-Lime / Concorde sectors. The project takes into account the presence of area residents and will ensure that activities surrounding the work will continue safely.
Major rehabilitation of the Pie-IX Bridge Major work is planned from August 2019 to the fall of 2022 to ensure the sustainability of the Pie-IX Bridge infrastructure and to improve the public transport supply, with the addition of a dedicated lane for the SRB Pie-IX, as well as that of transport development of a multi-use track connected to the City of Laval’s cycling network and the City of Montreal. During construction, one lane will be available in both directions, and an additional lane will be added during rush hour in the busiest direction. Several mitigation measures are made available to users to facilitate the use of public transit, including incentive parking at Saint-Martin and Vimont Station; added service on STL bus lines; reserved lanes on Highway 125 and Concorde east; STM bus 439 between Pie-IX station and Saint-Martin incentive parking.
For information visit: www.stm.info/fr/a-propos/grands-projets/projet-integre-srb-pie-ix or www.transports.gouv.qc.ca/fr/projets-infrastructures/reseau-routier/projets-routiers/CMM/pont-pie-ix/Pages/pont-pie-ix.aspx
