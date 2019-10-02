The city has pushed back the start date for alternate parking this fall. Seasonal restrictions do not take effect until November 1, a one-month delay. That means motorists can park on both sides of the street during this period. However, the ban remains in effect for the clearing of bus stop areas, fire hydrants, entrances, priority lanes for emergency vehicles, disabled spaces and Intersections.
Beginning November 1, the regulation will be applied again until April 30, 2020. The city, in accordance with its new parking policy will eliminate alternating parking throughout the territory by December 2020. Pilot projects will be implemented this winter in restricted areas to test signage and technological systems. For information visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/stationnement-saisonnier.aspx
Real Estate Forum
Laval’s fifth real estate forum will take place next month, bringing together stakeholders in real estate development, design, urban planning sectors and more. On Thursday, November 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Château Royal in Laval and hosted by Marie Grégoire, the annual event features thematic conferences, panel discussions, networking opportunities and more. A new urban design prize will also be announced. For programming and registration details visit www.eventbrite.ca/e/inscription-forum-immobilier-de-laval-2019-60321250484?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Fire Department Open House
All residents, young and old, large and small, are invited to check out their neighbourhood fire station on October 12. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this once-yearly event throws the doors (and hoses) open at nine locations for the public to discover the work environment for firefighters and learn more about the profession. There will be demonstrations, prevention tips, visits inside fire trucks and more at the Pont-Viau, Chomedey, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, Sainte-Dorothée, Saint-François, Laval-Ouest, Auteuil, Sainte-Rose, and Vimont stations.
For information call 450-662-4450
Pet adoption Day returns October 20 From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can visit Pavillon du Bois-Papineau to adopt a pet responsibly ay an event organized by the city in collaboration with local shelters. Sterilized and vaccinated animals looking for loving families will be available for adoption, and offered at very reasonable prices that vary depending on the animal chosen (between $80 and $450.) If the companion that best suits your lifestyle is not present on the day of the event, you can take steps to adopt at participating shelters Auberge Zen Refuge, Ronronne avec moi, Le Berger Blanc, Un toit pour chats, Le Refuge Magoo, and Mère ThéréChat.
Annual licenses and medallions are also available on site ($27 for dogs, $15 for cats.) All transactions are cash-only. Note that animals from the outside are not permitted at the event.
For information call 311 or visit www.animaux.laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.