Union Accord
The city has assigned a new collective agreement with the Syndicat des travailleuses et travailleurs en loisirs that governs the working conditions of some 900 employees. “This agreement is great news for both parties and will enable the city to continue to have one of the best municipal recreation services in Quebec while respecting the ability of citizens to pay,” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers. The new collective agreement will be in effect for five years from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2022 and provides for indexation of two per cent per annum. The accord also makes it possible to redesign the personnel movement processes, introduce new selection mechanisms, create regular permanent positions to meet the needs and increase the quality of services to citizens, and the upgrading of salary scales in a context of attracting workers.
Committees
Laval has two new advisory committees, after city council endorsed the establishment of the Youth Advisory Committee and the Advisory Committee on Intercultural Relations. The bodies have as their respective objectives to promote the civic participation of young people and to promote intercultural relations. The city is calling for nominations to recruit members to serve on both committees. Selected members must be representative of the diversity of Laval youth and the general population and will be appointed for a renewable two-year term. Interested candidates can apply on the city’s website before September 30, 2019. The creation of these bodies is part of the city’s desire to bring Laval residents closer to decision-making by providing them with consulting spaces and will put citizens at the heart of the orientations and development of the municipality.
Zoning In
Laval Mayor Marc Demers is pleased with the Quebec government’s efforts in the revision of the territory of application of the Special Response Zone (ZIS) in connection with floods. “I am seeing clear progress in the new mapping of the Special Response Zone,“ said Demers in a statement. “My discussions with Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest have paid off as the new decree is more in keeping with Laval’s reality. Overall, the territory concerned has been reduced by 20 percent.”
In total, 783 municipalities are covered by the ZIS, where a moratorium is established on the construction of new buildings and the reconstruction of buildings destroyed by a flood. The ZIS covers all recurring 0-20 year flood zones and flooded territory during the spring floods of 2017 and 2019 as delineated by the Québec government. The order takes into account the comments received following the public consultation meetings held on July 4, 2019 in the 16 regions of Québec concerned where some 5,600 people participated.
Adjustments are still possible, and citizens who want to have their land removed from the ZIS’s territory which freezes building or repair permits, have until August 19 to come forward by sending an email to zislaval@laval.ca. All information will be available on the city’s website at www.inondations.laval.ca. Finally, with the permit freeze lifted, citizens who want to obtain a building permit will now be able to apply to the Planning Department at informations.urbanisme@laval.ca
See the zones at http://www.cehq.gouv.qc.ca/zones-inond/zone-intervention-speciale.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.