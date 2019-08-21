Flowers, cash for school board, youth proejcts and new park
For third consecutive summer, Laval has been embellished with the Mon quartier fleuri ! contest. Seven teams entered in the competition demonstrated their horticultural talents by setting up flowerbeds all over the city, and you can vote for your favourite until August 31 by going to the city’s Facebook page or monquartierfleuri.laval.ca. The contest aims to beautify living environments through citizen participation.
To locate the sites or to learn more visit monquartierfleuri.laval.ca.
The city’s Executive Committee approved a grant from the Social Economy Fund (FES) of nearly $100,000 divided among various organizations that have presented projects that illustrate, among other things, the dynamism of groups or associations that put their creativity to the benefit of the Laval community. For example, Diapason-Jeunesse is awarded $10,000 to assess the pooling of space, which could be managed by a co-operative;
Centre SCAMA receives $30,000 to set up a multi-service home support counter; and the Champfleury residents association and Loisirs Renaud-Coursol each receive $5,000 for the development of their respective strategic planning. In addition, a $30,000 grant to Théâtre Bluff ensures the organization’s growth through a communication and marketing plan.
Since the beginning of the year, the EC has also approved grants from the Young Promoters Fund (FJP) for just over $70,000 to help young entrepreneurs start their own businesses. Of this amount, $23,000 in funding is provided for the creation of a cybersecurity and digital marketing business and another $11,500 for a business succession project. Le Centre communautaire Val-Martin has been putting forward, among other things, pre-employability projects, and has been for some twenty years, and in order to support a project that is in keeping with this mission and targeting young people aged 15 to 18 who are vulnerable to dropping out of high school, the EC approved a grant of more than $52,000 to carry out the project Ça C.L.I.Q. that promotes development. personal and social issues. The payment stems from an agreement between the city and the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity.
Finally, as part of the Cultural Development Agreement between Laval and the Ministry of Culture and Communications, the city will hand over $20,000 to the Commission scolaire de Laval to promotes access to culture for as many students as possible.
The city has entered into an agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The agreement between Laval and MIT’s Senseable City Consortium (SCC) will launch a research approach focused on the development of innovative projects for the development of downtown Laval. The SCC mission is to explore and develop innovative solutions focused on the relationships between new technologies, human behaviour and urban development.
The new park to be built in the area of the Concorde metro station will soon become a reality. One of two planned as part of a sector revitalization project, the park will feature multifunctional trails, gathering places, rest areas and versatile green spaces.
A contract of $2,291,042.44 was awarded to contractor Aménagement De Sousa for the project, which covers approximately 19,500 square meters near the railway line and accessible from Léo-Lacombe street. The green space was designed using the public’s contribution during consultation activities and will help the city achieve some of its sustainable development goals through judicious choice of materials, stormwater management, canopy growth and more.
Over the next few weeks, work will be finalized on Léo-Lacombe, including the construction of bicycle lanes and sidewalks, planting of trees and plants. Various elements have also been improved, such as street lighting, underground infrastructure and the fluidity of traffic to the metro station to enhance user safety. New developments also include rain gardens for rainwater management, reducing and delaying the flow of water to storm sewers and treatment plants.
For information visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/secteur-station-concorde.aspx
