Laval has a new community centre in Sainte-Dorothée, a $7 million project built to meet the real and growing needs of citizens and organizations of Laval and the Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood. Among the spaces made available to the community, the centre includes a dance room, multipurpose room and collective kitchen. Facilities have also been set up to house the Maison des jeunes de Sainte-Dorothée and activities for early childhood. The building is universally accessible and aims for LEED Gold certification for new construction.
Laval Mayor Marc Demers toured the headquarters of Vincent d’Amérique last week with members of the city’s economic development division. The men’s apparel manufacturer employs more than 200 people in a network of 23 Quebec stores, and is active in the United States and with its online store.
Company president Michel Grondines introduced the company to visitors and discussions took place about Vincent d’Amérique’s development prospects in Quebec, and more specifically in Laval.
The city’s executive committee has approved a contract for nearly $4.8 million to Constructions CJRB for work on parts of Plateau, de la Colline, Kugler, De Sèves and Lachance streets, as well as the extension of Avenue des Trembles, east of des Pélicans. The work is meant to bring the city into compliance with Quebec environment ministry standards.
The seven-member EC also decided to grant Couche-Tard $400,000 in public funds over the next five years, an incentive to help “the company remain competitive” according to a city release. The company’s $6 million expansion of its Laval headquarters at the edge of the Bois d’Équerre is expected to create 200 new jobs.
A $1.46 million contract with Saho Construction will see to the redevelopment of Parc de Cluny, as part of the construction of a new Commission scolaire de Laval elementary school in the new parc-école. The 14,630-sq.-metre park includes a playground for children aged 18 months to 5 years and one for those aged 6 to 12, including a water feature, a rain garden and bigger hill to encourage winter sliding activities. The contract also includes the provision and installation of park furniture, development of a recreation area and a picnic area near the playgrounds.
