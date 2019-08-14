Laval's executive committee has adopted a temporary measure to halt all demolition applications for the historic Maison Cap Vie on boulevard Sainte-Rose. The measure stops any proceedings until official adoption of a new by-law that brings the house under the regulation governing the demolition of buildings of heritage interest adopted last March. Neighbours in the Vieux Saint-Rose area, which is home to several historic properties, voiced concern about the sale of the property to a real estate developer and discovered that the 19th century home was omitted along with a dozen other neighbourhood properties from the city’s most recent inventory of heritage buildings. The EC move, says Sainte-Rose councillor Virginie Dufour, “is to correct the oversight of this house and to ensure adequate control of a potential demolition claim against this building. It was therefore proposed, as a first step, to adopt a resolution suspending the issue of any permit or certificate for the demolition of this building in order to apply a freezing effect to any request for demolition pending.” Once adopted, the property will enjoy existing and indeed new protections, and is already listed in the flood zone and enjoying patrimonial value.
Last week the EC also approved a contract of $11,297,000 (total, taxes included) for rehabilitation of urban infrastructure on 85th, 87th and 92nd avenues, Lennox and Francoeur streets, and Durham and Yvon-Berger avenues. The work by Réhabilitation Du O will include replacing or sheathing the water main and repairing the roadway. The committee will also send a contract for the same firm to council for a permanent ice rink in Parc Lausanne. The $466,700 contract will allow several sports associations to offer activities and citizens to play various sports throughout the year, such as hockey, basketball and pickleball. Council will vote on a contract for work on Philippe-Lebon street. The $827,829.24 awarded to Pavages Multipro covers paving, sidewalk, curb and underground distribution of lighting work, while a contract of $892,000 to Lavallée & Frères will cover part of renovations to tennis and basketball courts in various Laval parks.
Council will vote this month on the acquisition of a two-lot property from Corporation immobilière A.M.M.A. These lots, approximately 51 735 m2. in size, are located in the Auteuil woods area, between boulevard des Laurentides and Rivière des Mille-Îles, west of Baulu and Bergeron streets. The $918,800 purchase is part of the implementation of the 2017-2019 Stratégie lavalloise d'acquisition des milieux naturels which targets, among other things, the acquisition of lots of high ecological value in this sector.
Last month, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the city in collaboration with Culture Laval announced $200,000 in cash support to 12 artists and professional arts organizations under the Programme de partenariat territorial de Laval.
Artists receiving support for their projects:
Noémi Bélanger (Theatre) L’imaginaire à la rencontre du réel: $7,000
Tetchena Bellange (Cinema and video) Descendantes: $18,000
Audrey Gaussiran (Dance) Ctrl : N : $14,000
Diane Landry (Literature and storytelling) Les carnets de Didy : $7,000
Vladimir Laurore (Dance) House of Kardz 2e edition: $15,000
Jocelyne Thibault (Visual arts) Les mouvements perpétuels : $9,000
Bluff Productions (Theatre) Promoting creative theatre through a show accompaniment kit: $25,000
La Rencontre Théâtre Ados (Theatre) Réseau RTA : $25,000
Le Théâtre Fêlé (Theatre) Moi et l’autre : $10,000
Trio de l’Île (Music) Creation and launch of album: $25,000
Verticale – centre d’artistes (Visual arts) Vie associative : resserrer le réseau, dénouer le fil conducteur : $25,000
Zeugma, collectif de Folklore urbain (Dance) Mémoires : $20,000
The program is the result of a 2018 agreement between the Conseil and the city of under which the Council matched the $300,000 invested by the city for a total of $600,000 to be spread over three years (2018-2021) supporting projects of creation, production or dissemination that promote links between the arts and the community.
