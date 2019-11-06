Some city councillors are slamming the administration’s handling of the aquatic centre project, but the executive committee vice-chair says their criticisms are all wet.
The project slated for construction near the Cosmodôme was to have welcomed the 55e Finale des Jeux du Québec next year. The Lot 3 tender was halted after all submissions exceeded $80 million, considerably higher than the city’s budget. The tender includes construction of the superstructure, building envelope, electromechanics, equipment and landscaping. Foundations have already been poured and winterized.
Vimont city councillor Michelle Poissant said Mayor Marc Demers “blundered into this project by approving the foundation work without learning the total cost of the completed project. Mr. Demers acted contrary to common sense and wasted $10 million without even knowing what he was getting into.” He and his Action Laval colleagues called it a “financial fiasco,” both the $700,000 for insulating the foundations and the $10 million for plans, specifications and pouring of foundations.
They say the project has ballooned in cost from the original $36 million earmarked by the Vaillancourt administration more than a decade ago to $61 million, and point to a city Auditor General report which criticized the administration's approach to large projects.
The high bids prompted Laval to cancel the bid for the time being, says executive committee vice-chair Stephane Boyer, who insisted the project “is neither abandoned nor in excess of costs. We have chosen to cancel the Lot 3 tender while we analyze various alternatives that will allow us to carry out this project while respecting a balance between costs and quality. We are determined to build the aquatic complex. It is an infrastructure that is eagerly desired by Laval residents. However, we will not build it at any price.”
He says the $10 million invested is not lost, and the city is conducting an analysis with an independent construction economist, all “appropriate to the principle of sound management” said Boyer, before recalling that Poissant and his colleague David De Cotis “voted several times in favour of decisions related to the project they are denouncing today, such as the architectural competition."
The lowest bid was 46 percent higher than the budget he says, adding that construction projects are increasing along with their costs across the metropolitan area, as cities face “the overheating of the construction market. Foundations are winterized and protected, so there is no emergency or additional costs."
