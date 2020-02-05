Aquatic complex relaunch

The city has terminated its contract with the consortium initially entrusted with Laval’s beleaguered Aquatic complex project. “Given the impossibility of the consortium to respect its contractual obligations, the City finds itself in the obligation to terminate the contract binding it to the latter” reads a statement issued following council Tuesday night.
For several months, the city has embarked on a value analysis to keep the project on track, given that it put the brakes on the project last year following a slew of bids that all exceeded the city’s entire budget for the bulk of the work.
The future aquatic complex remains a priority for the administration , and the $43 million earmarked in the three-year capital works program 2020-2022 and the $22 million planned for later respect this priority. The $65 million-plus price-tag has ballooned form its original budget of $36 million earmarked by the Vaillancourt administration more than a decade ago. The city
Nearly $10 million has been invested to date in the design, plans and specifications, as well as in the construction and insulating of the foundations. The administration will shortly launch a call for qualification by companies that have demonstrated ability to carry out a project of this scope.
The opposition has been calling for different use of monies for pool projects. Official Opposition Parti Laval wants to see more proximity services, meaning more neighbourhood pools, while Action Laval proposed a smaller-scale complex than the city’s envisioned three-pool centre with a capacity of 825 swimmers and 1200 spectators.
In the meantime, three city pools are getting a $6 million injection. Laval and the province have each invested $3 million to allow the modernization and upgrading of three indoor pools. The planned improvements will provide citizens with improved access to these facilities.
In Laval-des-Rapides, work at the Josée-Faucher sports centre (Mont-de-La Salle secondary school) includes reconfiguration of the premises, upgrading of the mechanical room, modernization of change rooms and aesthetic works. The indoor swimming pool will therefore be accessible again soon.
Similar work will begin shortly at Georges-Vanier school, and in Sainte-Rose district, reconfiguration and modernization work planned for the indoor swimming pool of the Poly-Jeunesse school will begin at the end of classes in June.
