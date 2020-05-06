The city of Laval wants to pursue the construction of its Aquatic Complex and is launching a call for qualifications among interested firms. This action is necessary to ensure progress of the project which has been the subject of rigorous analysis over several months, says a city statement.
“The pandemic and the different measures deployed to halt propagation of coronavirus have been at the heart of all our efforts” said Mayor Marc Demers. “That said, the moment has come to launch its construction. This new and long-awaited municipal infrastructure has always been at the heart of our interests and desired by all citizens and representatives of the aquatic sports sector. We are convinced that the project will contribute to stimulating the economic relaunch of Laval as well as for Quebec.”
Interested firms can already obtain qualification documents on the Quebec government’s electronic bidding system (SEAO), and those that qualify can respond to a call for bids. The selected firm will have the mandate to restart the construction project.
In September 2018 the city canceled the initial offer for bids because of the elevated estimated cost for construction of the building. In January of this year the city preceded to cancel contract with the original designer, allowing it to move forward. The complex will be built beside the Cosmodome next to Autoroute 15, and aims to offer to the population a quality infrastructure to practice aquatic activities such as swimming, synchronized swimming, water polo, diving, aqua-form, life-saving and free swim. The new building will also allow different sports organizations to access installations to benefit Laval athletes.
