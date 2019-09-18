The cool and sunny weekends are made for lazy river trips by canoe or kayak and scurrying up a tree for fresh, crunchy sweet apples. This weekend, why not take an adventure with Aventure Mille-Îles….The orchard is just steps from the rental site and you can finish or start your day with a walk among more than 500 apple trees.
For information visit https://www.aventuremille-iles.com
