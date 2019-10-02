Apple picking at Verger Gilbouleau

The orchards of Verger GIlbouleau are a great way to spend the fall weekends with the entire family – including the dog! Yes, at Verger Gilbouleau, four-legged friends are welcome.
With its convenient location just outside the city, the orchard offers clients the opportunity to spend more time in the outdoors and less time traveling by car.
The apple picking season lasts until the end of October, weather permitting, so there is still plenty of time to make some home-made apple pies.
From the tractor rides into the orchard, to the delicious apple donuts available for clients, there is something for everyone.
The orchard is a great place for a field trip, a family get-together, fun with friends or a loved one. For groups of more than 30 people, the tractor ride can be reserved, and the orchard will give you a complementary five-pound bag of apples. There is a picnic area and parking as well.
The standard rate is 20$ for a twenty-pound bag of apples, and the orchard specifies a maximum of 4 people per bag.
There are a variety of apples at the orchard including Melba, Lobo, Mcintosh, Cortland, Russet and Honey Gold. Be sure to try them all!
The Orchard is located at 3675, av. des Perron.For more information or to make a reservation call them at 450 625-1158.
