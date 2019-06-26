Amy in Heaven, in Laval

Amy fans would agree, mere caricature or mimicry won’t cut it for one of the most pre-eminent vocalists of her generation. That’s why Amy in Heaven is billed as the Ultimate Amy Winehouse Tribute, avoiding imitation and brilliantly performing songs from the late, legendary blue-eyed soul and jazz-pop singer’s repertoire. The perfect harmony between Cathy Fried’s vocals and presence and the music of Mazband makes for a unique show, having already toured extensively in Quebec and the United States as a worthy tribute to the iconic multiple-Grammy winner’s body of work.
Amy in Heaven takes the stage Friday June 28 at 9 p.m. at House of Jazz Laval.
For information www.houseofjazz.ca/laval (450) 669-3000
