All in the family

Natalie Lemay chuckles when people groan about entertaining their kids during March break. For her, every day is a family affair, in a big way.
The Laval-des-Rapides resident came to city council last month so three of her 16 children could take the city to task on shoddy snow clearing and the remaining debris, notably the abundance of broken wooden and paper snow removal signs littering the neighborhood.
Janny, 16, held council in rapt attention as she deplored the lack of action, earning applause from the council chamber and Mayor Marc Demers who was visibly moved, praising them for their outside-the-box presentation and inviting the family for a city hall visit.
A proud mother, Lemay, 46, is certainly outside the box; her and husband Carl each had one child before having 10 together. Along came a couple of foster kids, adoption and the number hit 16, ranging from 10 to 30 years old, with nine or 10 at home at any time, including a set of 16-year-old triplets. “Yeah we’re not in the box,” she laughs. “We’re not a family of 2.5 children and we’re never getting in that box!”
An expert juggler, Lemay works freelance creating patient profiles for medical schools, working odd jobs like house cleaning, and is caregiver for her husband, 51, who lives with injuries from a serious car accident, doing all she can to put food on the table, supplies in schoolbags and clothes on backs. She is also planning a book about her experiences, from her husband’s trauma to daily dramas, good and bad.
And yes, the questions come fast and furious: How many bathrooms? “Two!” she laughs, “but we’re renovating!” Groceries? “Oh boy, Costco at least $500 weekly.” Chores? “Everyone knows their stuff. No complaints. Everyone does their own laundry they know their turn for showers. They are all mature and independent.” Fights? “No, lots of cooperation. We don’t argue about TV because we watch our own Netflix.” Pets? “Yeah, a service dog and a Chihuahua!”
Her day typically begins around 7, like most families, she says, “depending on who’s getting up and out. There’s some quiet time but I have my husband to look after and someone’s always around. It’s all day, every day: Go! Go! Go!”
They once took family vacations, packed into a giant van and touring the province, but no more. But adventures happen every morning and at mealtime, she laughs. “Everybody has something special; one is vegetarian, my husband has a special diet, one kid won’t eat eggs…
Her older kids are in Saint-Tite, Montreal, Victoriaville and living on their own in Laval. The rest chez elle, with two working outside the home. All teens attend Mont-De-La Salle school, one child in elementary, one in a special class, one in Cégep, another at McGill. Back to school is an expensive proposition she says, uniforms and school supplies cost about $5,000, (another bone she has to pick, with a different level of government.)
It takes a lot of sacrifice,” she says, but wouldn’t have it any other way. “Since I was a young child I dreamed of having 12 kids,” she says, one of only three children, born in New Hampshire to Quebecois parents. “I really did. My grandma laughed, telling me “You don’t know what you’re talking about. You will need a lot of husbands’. I said ‘Maybe, but I really don’t care about husbands. I just want the kids."
