AL wants more REM measures

Action Laval city councillors are sounding the alarm on what they say are a lack of appropriate measures to deal with the effects of the work on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) electric light rail system.
The closure of some train stations and the Mont Royal tunnel this year will have a heavy and years-long impact on the commute for Laval residents, particularly in the west end, and Action Laval is calling for mitigation measures that they say need to be implemented “to reduce monster traffic jams that the REM works will cause.”
With the two-to-four-year closure of Sainte-Dorothée train station as part of the REM project, west end residents trying to get to Montreal will be hit particularly hard they say, and as it is, residents of western Laval and Chomedey are gearing up for what is viewed to be as a race to get off island. Many are dreading the rush of traffic coming through neighborhoods and residential streets to get to an already filled-to-capacity Montmorency metro or across the bridge in Chomedey to Saint-Laurent.
According to the REM, two phases of the work will impact users from the North Shore: this year’s closure of the Mont-Royal tunnel will cause a partial disruption in service of the commuter train between Bois-Franc and Central Station and next year the Deux-Montagnes line will be completely closed.
As of 2020: bus shuttles are on reserved lanes between Bois-Franc station and Côte-Vertu metro station for users going to or from downtown Montreal; next year, shuttle service to Côte-Vertu metro for users from Deux-Montagnes, Grand-Moulin, Sainte-Dorothée and Île-Bigras stations. The use of highway shoulders and reserved lanes are in place, as are preferential measures for buses such as bus priority signals and passing lanes.
Action Laval is echoing measures included in the call by a group of citizens who launched an online petition for additional specific mitigation measures during the REM construction, as the Deux-Montagnes train line will soon not be an option. The petition calls for: reserved lanes on major thoroughfares of Laval for buses, carpooling and electric vehicles; express buses between Sainte-Dorothée station and Montmorency and Côte-Vertu metro stations; more frequent and direct regular bus service between western Laval and Côte-Vertu metro, Sainte-Rose and Vimont commuter train stations; and that these be implemented as soon as possible.
