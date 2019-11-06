Laval has unveiled a long-awaited action plan to support its social development objectives.
The 2019-2024 Action Plan of the city’s two-year-old Regional Social Development Policy is a tool for the city to coordinate with and support civil society stakeholders to advance quality of life issues and create and support a livable neighborhood in a broad range of orientations.
The plan is the fruit of a series of workshops and partnerships involving more than 170 people resulting in a list of priority objectives and actions on everything from school success and safe communities to including vulnerable citizens in cultural policies and supporting human scale development of neighborhoods.
A budget of almost $9 million is in place to be spent on some of the measures, including a significant grant from the Lucie and Andre Chagnon Foundation totalling $7.5 million. “It is important that all Lavallois involved in the implementation of the action plan have the necessary levers to carry it out and thus be able to put in place the sustainable conditions that will reduce the causes of inequality and the gaps in educational success,” said Foundation president Jean-Marc Chouinard.
The president of Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) Christian Gagné says the plan enables action on multidimensional issues such as creating supportive environments and reducing social and health inequalities. “Collective actions will ensure the deployment of new projects that will have a direct or indirect impact on the quality of life of the people of Laval.”
The plan, which includes measures on everything from mixed urban planning guidelines to safe and secure affordable housing and healthy food supplies, is available at: www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/politiques-municipales/plan-action-politique-developpement-social.pdf
