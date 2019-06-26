Whether you’re looking to host a birthday party, a staff outing, or simply something different to do with your friends, Action 500 offers a variety of indoor activities that anyone and everyone can enjoy, such as go-karting, laser tag, and “X-CAPE” escape room and paintball centres. Go-karting and laser tag is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and other activities are open Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight. Action 500 is located at 2025, Autoroute 440.
Come enjoy both the largest and the only 100% paved indoor go-kart track in Canada at Action 500 in Laval. The asphalt offers maximum traction and allows for better control making it safe for children of all ages. The laser tag field consists of 7 fields covering over 80,000+ square feet of space, and can be enjoyed by children as young as 7 years old. The X-CAPE room is the new generation of immersive games. Their mechanical and electronic puzzle games combined with fascinating missions are full of animation, action and adrenaline, and allow players to use different senses and skills. Action 500 is the only indoor centre to offer more than one field, 4 in Montreal and 2 at Laval, so that you don’t have to spend your whole day on the same field.
Action 500 has a number of different promotions to choose from all year around. To see their prices, promotions or to book a group, visit www.action500.com, or call (514) 254-4244.
