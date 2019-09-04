Laval Police want to hypnotize you. Well sort of…
The Laval Police Cycling Tour invites the public to attend the SomniFrères show, with the sons of the legendary mentalist Messmer on Friday, October 25 at 8 p.m. at the Théâtre Marcellin-Champagnat to benefit Opération Enfant Soleil.
Like their famous father, Antoine and Céderick will demonstrate the strength of the mind through hypnosis exercises in an interactive show, all with a humorous angle.
For more than 20 years, police officers from the Laval Police Department have volunteered to cycle more than 1000 kms in six days to collect donations for Opération Enfant Soleil, raising $45,000 last year and bringing the total amount donated since 1997 to nearly $1.7 million. The benefit show aims to raise more than $10,000.
Funds are used, among other things, to set up places of intervention for abused children and to acquire furnishings in therapeutic centres for adolescents living with substance abuse problems.
Tickets are available online on the www.co-motion.ca website or by contacting the ticket office at 450-667-2040. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the ticket office at 475 Boulevard de l'Avenir in Laval. To learn more about the Cycling Tour, visit facebook.com/tourcyclistedespoliciersdelaval
