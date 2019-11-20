A fighter's journey

It’s a period of his life that three-time Grey Cup champion Étienne Boulay is less known for, but will discuss next week at a conference at College Montmorency.
A time littered with financial setbacks, depression and alcoholism, Boulay will reflect on his “Parcours d’un battant” (fighter’s journey) on Thursday, November 28 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The fundraiser for the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de Laval foundation welcomes the former professional footballer and TV and radio host, who will convey a message of hope, perseverance and resilience for anyone who has lived or is currently experiencing a darker period in their lives.
Tickets start at $20 for students, and the event also features a silent auction, mystery prizes, door prizes and a VIP cocktail.
For information call 450 967-2535 ext. 132 or email lalmache@cjelaval.qc.ca
