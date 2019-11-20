A deliberately set fire in Laval results in attempted murder charges

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm blaze this past Sunday night at 9pm at a Laval apartment building at the corner of 62nd Ave.and Cartier Blvd. in Chomedey.
The fire was apparently set after a domestic altercation. The suspect is a man in his fifties who is the partner of a woman in her twenties. Police reported that they were called to the building after the fight started and that the woman escaped the blaze by jumping off the third-floor balcony, sustaining minor injuries and burns. They found the suspect hanging from a balcony after he had tried to escape.
Both the man and woman were rushed to the hospital and treated for their injuries. Both are expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries have been reported. The suspect is being charged with attempted murder.
All residents of the 23-unit building were forced to evacuate their apartments, and early Monday morning were still not allowed back in the building because the investigation was still ongoing.
The Red Cross and the City of Laval are helping residents who have been displaced.
