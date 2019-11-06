The special nature of Laval’s canine task force, police officer handlers amd their dogs that collaborate on police missions are a tight knit community and when they lost one of their own, they supported his family and each other to create a project to honour his memory.
The Martin-Matte Foundation teamed up with Laval’s canine police unit for the 11th year to produce the publication of the 2020 Laval Police Dog Calendar. This year's launch took at Laval police headquarters on Chomedey Boulevard. The project was set up at the request of the family of dog handler Agent Eric Lavoie who died as a result of a traumatic brain injury. Since the beginning of this collaboration, the project raised $438,156 for the Martin-Matte Foundation. The total proceeds collected via the calendar sales are donated to the foundation which aims to improve the quality of life of people living with head trauma or physical disability by providing assisted and adapted living such as the Maison Martin-Matte in Laval and by providing extra curricular activities. More than 1000 Quebecers benefit annually from the services provided by the Foundation.
The bond between the ‘maitre chien’ and their dog is one of friendship and partnership. The duo spends the majority of their time together. “I spend more time with my dog than with my girlfriend," dog handler Agent Nicola Normandin told The Suburban. Police dogs do not only work with their masters, they also live and ride with them. The team, unlike any typical professional partners, also go home together at the end of the work day.
Dog handler agent DeCavalho explained ‘We have to trust the dogs’. He gave an example; when at a location where he and his dog partner were tasked to search for a suspect “He stood in front of a mirror barking at himself in the middle of a mission," Agent DeCavalho said laughing. He went on to explain that this led him to think in that moment that the dog was just standing there barking crazily at his own reflection only to discover a few moments later that the suspect was actually located in the closet behind the mirror.
