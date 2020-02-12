Following news that an English-language regional CEGEP was offering English-language courses to foreign students in a non-descript east-end Montreal campus, local language activists (Mouvement Québec Français) complained that the ongoing (and popular) program would “accelerate” the use of English among “Allophones” in both the city and the province.
However, further investigation indicates that it’s not so much a language or immigration problem as much as it’s good business for Quebec’s C.E.G.E.P. de la Gaspésie et des Iles. As the regional C.E.G.E.P. has been offering English-language education for more than five decades since its foundation back in the early days following the Quiet Revolution, there’s not much the government can do about the C.E.G.E.P.’s curriculum because Quebec’s Bill 101 does not affect language instruction within the province’s junior colleges and its universities.
“When we had the chance to look at this project , we considered the risk, and then decided to take advantage of this opportunity,’ said C.E.G.E.P. de la Gaspésie et des Iles executive Sylvain Vachon. “We never had any kind of reason to regret our decision.”
Originally founded to provide junior college education to English–speaking students in the Gaspé, the CEGEP was steadily losing both students and staff to the big cities and other provinces. As the college needed money to maintain both its faculties and its mission to educate a new generation in the regions, the school’s administration readily admits that its plan to accommodate foreign students who were willing to pay up to $15,000 per year ($14,474 to be exact) for assorted professional programs provided the school with some badly needed money when education budgets were being slashed throughout the province. As the curriculum does not lead to an accelerated early permanent resident’s visa, it’s not an immigration issue as students can only stay in the country for one or perhaps two years.
“Let’s face it,” said Vachon. “If we had not launched the (international student) program, someone else would have done it by now.”
Although Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s minister in charge of education did say that he’s “aware of the situation,” he also inferred that as long as the college used a bilingual website to advertise its curriculum, he won’t do anything to close the regional C.E.G.E.P.’s professional — and highly profitable — professional programs.
“That’s a correction that we insisted upon, and that was quickly accepted, “ said the minister.
