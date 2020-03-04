How recycling turned scrapped paper into big business

It doesn’t take much more than a drive along the Kruger recycling plant in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest to understand how and why the recycled paper sector has become such an important part of Québec’s pulp and paper industry. While hundreds of bales full of scrapped paper and cardboard are stacked high in the yard on one side of the plant located on Notre Dame near the Lachine Canal, pallets loaded with massive rolls of wrapped paper and cardboard are moving through the dock on the other side of the plant where they’re being sent out to printing and packaging plants throughout both the city and the rest of the province. As a working part of Québec’s ‘cyclical economy’, the reality is that within a single generation, recycled paper is now being used to make everything from low-grade toilet paper to high-end fashion magazines.
Once bales are collected, sorted and stored in the plant’s yard, material is once again sorted before multiple tons of paper begin to make their way through the company’s fully- automated production line. Once the scrapped paper is initially broken down into fiber, the pulp is cleaned and screened for debris (staples, paper clips, and spiral bindings) after which it’s further reduced to a viscous pulp that’s de-inked, thickened, and bleached before it’s combined with virgin wood fiber to make the final product. Once again, the new pulp is dried and pressed before it ends up on massive bobbins that are then shipped to printing and packaging plants throughout the city.
While Canadian industry statistics demonstrate how recycled paper has become an indispensable part of Canada’s massive pulp & paper sector, the numbers also indicate why recycling has become such a major big-city issue. For every ton of recycled paper that’s makes its way back on the market, we save 17 trees, up to 7000 gallons of water, and 463 gallons of oil that are used to provide virgin wood paper. Aside from freeing up to four cubic metres of (increasingly) limited landfill space, the numbers also indicate that recycling a ton of paper requires 60% less energy than it does to manufacture a single ton of virgin wood fibre paper. While recovered paper is used to make a variety of products, including copier paper, boxes , paper towels and napkins, it’s also used to manufacture all of the multiple tons of newsprint used to publish newspapers across the nation.
