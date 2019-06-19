During the last city council meeting, Westmount’s Mayor Christina Smith read a detailed financial report about the city’s $100 Million dollar (plus) operations budget with a surplus worth $2.5 million as an added bonus to what seems to have been a very good year. While news about plans to build the Atwater Library’s new elevator were well received, up to 150 homes located near or on top of the mountain are still being told that there’s been a ‘Code Red’ alert and that they must boil their water for at least a minute until the city advises them that their water is once again safe for normal use.
Following a question from local activist John Fretz about the city’s plans to begin the third phase of its now five year-old Summit Park Promenade plan, Councillor Cynthia Lulham said that the city hopes to get a few grants to help pay for the restoration work that’s already being done within the city’s Summit park land. Lulham also provided answers to a pointed question about a number of trees on private property that seem to have been arbitrarily cut down by the property’s owners. Lulham answered that those trees were probably diseased and dying because nobody has the right to cut down trees without the city’s permission.
“The fact is that you need an arborist’s report before you can cut down a tree in this city,” she said.
While Mayor Smith agreed that four years “...is far too long” to wait for the restoration work to begin on the city’s iconic conservatory, she also said that it was a complicated project that would take up to eighteen months to finish before the conservatory could once again be opened to the public.
As a decorated R.C.A.F. veteran who used to be an active member of Westmount’s C.H.Q. (Canadian Heritage in Québec), Serge Morin got a lot of attention when he told the council that the city’s bicycle paths were a threat to seniors (especially those with mobility issues) after he was twice run over by cyclists while taking a walk in Westmount Park. As a man in his eighties who was recovering from a serious operation, he told the council that this was a serious issue, and that public security agents should do something to slow traffic down on the bike path.
“I am very disappointed,” he said as he used a cane to support himself in front of the microphone. “I am very disappointed with this city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.