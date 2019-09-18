Government report denounces EMSB’s “...dysfunctional” leadership

Following the release of last week’s report that denounced the EMSB’s “...dysfunctional culture” and “...lack of leadership”, Québec Education Minister Jean – François Roberge told the media that he did not rule out “...putting the EMSB under trusteeship.”
Aside from the fact that the report denounces the EMSB’s weak leadership, the report goes on to cite how the school board’s dysfunctional environment has been in place for well over a decade after which the board’s leadership “... clearly was divided on political lines rather than concentrating on good governance.”
Following the report’s release just in time for last Friday’s 9 o’clock news, the minister held an emergency press conference during which he told the media that he was determined to do something and that he would be ruling nothing out – including cancelling the board’s authority.
“It’s an overwhelming report,” said the minister who was attending a CAQ caucus meeting in Rivière Du Loup. “I didn’t think the governance problems (at the EMSB) were as big as this...that we had such a high level of dysfunction.”
He also reminded the media that this was the third time government officials had to step in to rectify the board’s affairs following similar charges in 2009 and 2017 when they had to help the board improve both its management and its administrative affairs. Based upon this latest report, Roberge said that the government’s patience is running thin, “... and it’s clear that the status quo cannot be tolerated.” While the report suggests that the minister has a number of options to deal with the situation, he said that that he has not made a final decision as to what he is going to do. When asked about the report’s timing, Roberge said that wasn’t much of a coincidence “... because everybody knew that it was due to come out this week.”
“We’re not playing politics with this issue’” he said. “We’re not going to play politics over the rights of the children to get a decent education.”
Aside from a brief statement that appeared on the board’s website, EMSB Chairman Angela Mancini said that she would have little to say about the government’s report until she had time to review its content.
“First and foremost, we are troubled by the fact that we found out about this report via the media,” wrote Mancini. “We had to ask the media for a copy.”
After telling the public that she has already called a caucus meeting with her council to properly analyse the report, Mancini said that she would have more to say about the issue in a few days’ time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.