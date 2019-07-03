Faced with an urgent need for more classrooms and desks because of a growing number of students who need a French-speaking education, Jean-François Roberge, Québec’s Education Minister, decided that he had little choice
“...but to transfer General George Vanier and John Paul 1 schools to the CSPI
(Commission Scholaire Pointe de L’Isle) this summer.” He stated that the Education Act gave him no power to agree to the cohabitation proposal made recently by the EMSB.
Citing the fact that his government is already planning to build and renovate several schools throughout the island, Roberge went on to say he could not abdicate his responsibilities as the province’s education minister by asking over 3000 students who happen to live in Montreal’s east-end “...to stay home.”
“Under the Education Act, we are legally required to provide every child with an education, whether they are English speaking or Francophone,” wrote the minister.
While EMSB (English Montreal School Board) Chairperson Angela Mancini has already said that she is “...very disappointed” with this news, she also mentioned that the EMSB’s political and administrative leadership did “...everything possible to save those school buildings.” While Roberge admits that it was a difficult decision, he also affirmed that thousands of CSPI students were being denied facilities such as libraries, resources, and computer rooms while east-end EMSB classrooms in both primary and secondary sectors remained empty for lack of accredited students who, under Québec’s Bill 101, would be allowed to pursue an English language education.
In his open letter the minister argued “...that empty classrooms benefit no one,” after which he mentioned how “...a full review of the EMSB’s real estate assets would allow us to identify sectors where the English community is actually growing.” While that may be good news for the island’s west-end schools and suburbs, it could also mean further bad news for EMSB schools located within the city’s east-end boroughs.
Following last week’s announcement, Mancini answered that the EMSB would hold an emergency ‘town hall’ at the EMSB’s Laurier-MacDonald High School in Montreal’s St. Léonard. As parents, administrators and affected governing board members are all invited to the meeting, Mancini hopes to discuss “...and review” all of the school board’s options before it decides what the EMSB will do about its declining student population and the loss of two more of its schools to local French-speaking school boards.
