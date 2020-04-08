“But we’ve got a long way to go before it’s over.”
Tired, but happy to get a chance to plant some flowers with her children on a Saturday afternoon, Dr. X admits that she’s tired, very tired “but it’s nice to spend some time with the kids, so it’s all good, or as good as you can expect these days.”
Due to a recent CIUSSS – Ouest memo that asked hospital personnel not to speak to the media in order to prevent any kind of mis-information, Dr. X agreed to speak to The Suburban on condition that her name not be used in the article.
“I understand why they might not want people to speak to the media,” she said, “but I want people to know what’s happening in the hospital, and I want people to know about all the good work that’s being done by a lot of good people who are doing everything possible to save live in the hospital’s emergency room.”
On a positive note, Dr. X said that “the numbers indicate that the government’s isolation policies are beginning to work, but there are a lot of very sick people out there,” and it’s only a matter of time before they begin to show up in her ward over the next two weeks. Following a brief discussion about the city’s numbers – including a mortality rate that’s one of the lowest in the western world, Dr. X confirmed that the city’s medical services are still in control of a bad situation and that – barring unforeseen circumstance – “we’re doing excellent work.” However, she understands that a hospital emergency ward is not a perfect world, and there’s always room for improvement.
“We’re making too many decisions on the ground,” she said. “I know management is just as concerned as we are, but too many issues are being left up in the air, and we need some clear direction.”
When asked for examples of what she meant by “clear direction,” she mentioned that it would be nice to know exactly how many face masks and shields emergency room staff could use while they were on duty.
“At first we were told not to worry because we had plenty of face masks and face shields for everybody,” said Dr. X. “Then we’re told to sterilize our mask, but don’t worry because more masks will be available in a couple of days.”
While it’s a minor example – as the doctor was reluctant to discuss more serious issues – she did say that it was a transparency issue, and that clear and concise communication “from above” would do a lot to help solve ground-level problems in her ward. Following a pointed question about when she believes the crisis will end, Dr. X said that if the isolation works, “we should be able to get our lives back in time for Canada Day,” because at that point, “we’ll be able to control further outbreaks.”
“When this is all over, I’m due for a nice vacation,” she said. “A cabin by the lake with the kids sound nice, ...very nice indeed.”
