Late next Sunday night, the TMR’s residents will know if they are finally going to get their new multi-million dollar sports complex. Although it’s been one of Mayor Philippe Roy’s major priorities over most of the decade since he was first elected as the town’s mayor, opponents to the project managed to rally 938 residents who signed a register to oppose a bylaw that would have the town borrow $27.8 Million in order to help pay for new sports complex. As they already live in a city that’s known to pay some of the highest municipal taxes in all of North America, the project’s opponents are worried that the new loan will have an adverse affect upon their new municipal tax bill.
According to the town’s plan, the new complex will include two indoor pools, a gym, an indoor running track, weight rooms, various studios and space for assorted community group activities. As the province has already offered to provide its own multi-million dollar subsidy to help the town pay for its new sports centre, the entire bill is expected to add up to some $41.4 million dollars. In much the same way as Westmount turned to the private sector to help build their own sports centre, the town’s leaders also hope to raise an additional $2 to $3 Million from the private sector to help cover details and incidental expenses that always define the end of a multi-million dollar civic project.
While next week’s referendum could easily derail a project that’s already taken up years of planning, it also gained a large measure of public support during a massive public consultation that included residents, several community organizations, and assorted athletic associations who all agreed that the town badly needs its own sports facilities. While there’s some talk about a general acceptance of the project if it doesn’t overly affect the town’s already onerous tax bill, there’s still a lot of concern about parking near and around the proposed arenas.
While advance polling has already been held over the past weekend, regular polls will be open on Sunday, February 16th, from 10AM to 8PM at four locations throughout the city.
