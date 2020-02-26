Fatal TMR car fire still a mystery

Five days after local firefighters discovered his body, police investigators are still trying to find out what happened to a 37-year-old man before he was incinerated and died in his car parked in an alley near TMR’s Graham Boulevard and Hudson Avenue.
“We know who he was,” said SPVM spokesman Cst. Jean-Pierre Brabant. “but we still don’t know what happened to him before he died.”
As the car caught fire around 1.30 in the morning, it wasn’t long before someone called 911 in order to alert the authorities. Minutes later, firefighters arrived and saw the remains of the man in the driver’s seat, after which the police were called to the scene. The SPVM’s arson squad was called in to take over the investigation. An autopsy will be done because police consider the incident to be a “suspicious” death.
However, as the victim was not “known to police,” Brabant said that police investigators currently believe that it was a suicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.