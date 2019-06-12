Early summer canal ‘Fest’ reflects city’s cultural diversity

Twelve years after The Suburban covered their first festival that was held behind the McAuslan brewery beside the Lachine Canal in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest, friends and supporters believe Matt Large and Rebecca Anderson deserve a medal for what they’ve done to promote folk music in Montreal.
“It’s all about that incredible cultural mosaic that reflects this city’s cultural reality,” said Large. “This city is blessed with a lot of talent, and we’re doing everything we can to give it a stage.”
During an exclusive interview, Large described the festival’s development as a “...work in progress,” that’s all about the folk ethos and its tradition that lies at the heart of the city’s history. Years after he produced his first festival during which only a few hundred people got to hear such rising stars as NDG’s Rob Lutes and Newfoundland’s ‘The Good Lovelies’, over 40 000 people are expected to show up for show up for next weekend’s canal-side party that now marks the beginning of the city’s summer festival season.
“This year’s line-up is one of the best we’ve had in years,” said Large, “...and now Montreal’s a big stop on the (east) coast’s summer festival circuit.”
As ever, the festival keeps drawing some of the biggest names in the business, and this year is no exception. While Ashley MacIsaac is bound to draw thousands of people to the canal-side park for his Saturday night show, other acts include such local rising stars such as Maude Audet, Cécile Doo-Kingué, and Hawksley Workman. As opposed to other festivals that tend to cater to either side of the city’s two solitudes, Large said that his festival caters to everybody.
“People recognize that it’s not a French – English language thing as much as it’s a Montreal music thing,” he said. “Let’s face it. Everybody in this city is bilingual and language doesn’t have much, if anything to do with what’s happening in Montreal’s incredible arts community.”
To that end, he cited local French acts like Canailles and last year’s Chiens de Rue who are on the cutting edge of Montreal’s ‘Folk Salé’ that Large described as the local folk scene’s newest sub-genre.
“They’re real, they’re funny and they’re politically aware about what’s really going on in this city,” he said. “They’re a riot on stage and they have lots to say.”
Aside from its rich selection of live acts, the festival also offers up a full weekend of family fun with a lot of added activities to keep the children busy while their parents get to listen to the music. With two stages and the ever-popular youth tent, the canal-side festival continues to pay attention to young musicians who will get to play on their own stage in the popular Lhasa De Sela youth tent. A number of workshops will be offered to the city’s young musicians and there’s always the after-hours jam that draws a lot of attention.
The Folk Fest runs from this Friday June 14 through Sunday.
