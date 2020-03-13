The Legault government has announced that all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities in the province will be closed for at least two weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Special daycares will be set up for parents of health professionals and other essential service workers to allow them to continue to offer those services.
Most school boards in Quebec - including all the boards on the island of Montreal - had already closed their schools' today to await the latest news from the government and provincial health authorities.
More details will be added to this story as they come in. There is news that a new telephone number will be instituted to supplement or replace 811 which is inundated.
