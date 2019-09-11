During last week’s press conference, TNM (Théatre du Nouveau Monde) theatre director Lorraine Pintal did her best to thank CAQ Minister Nathalie Roy for both the $12 million worth of help and support the TNM recently received from Premier François Legault’s CAQ administration. Speaking for both the theatre’s staff as well as its Board of Directors, Pintal told the Minister that the theatre will use the new money to expand both its facilities and services that will help keep its stage lit for “at least,” the next few decades.
Roughly translated, Pintal told the minister that “your support proves that your government recognizes Quebec’s dynamic theatre culture as well as the vitality of cultural institutions like the TNM that reflect the innovative and growing strength of Quebec’s creative communities.”
While she admits that negotiations for the grant have been going on since 2010, Pintal also mentioned that Madame Roy and the Legault administration did a lot to move the TNM’s multi-million dollar grant through the province’s notoriously slow cultural bureaucracy. While most of the money will be used to expand the theatre’s facilities to accommodate the century’s new theatre and new staging methods, the money will also help fund the theatre’s “Outreach” program that helps provide towns and villages within the province’s far-flung regions with a stage and the theatre “experience.”
“Quebec’s theatre community will be no doubt inspired by these new facilities that will accommodate the highest standards to be found in the performing arts,” said Madame Roy. “Quebec’s thriving cultural talent continues to be defined by the quality of our cultural institutions and I am sure that both Montreal and the rest of Quebec will be proud of this initiative.”
(0) comments
