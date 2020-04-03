WIM makes appeal for food during quarantine

With the economic slowdown caused by the ongoing worldwide pandemic, the West Island Mission is bracing for an increase in demand for food baskets in the coming weeks.
Before the COVID 19 pandemic, WIM had been battling food insecurity on the West Island,” said Executive Director Suzanne Scarrow. “It’s now threatening to become a national crisis, many business closures and precarious employment only means our numbers will increase.”
Due to physical distancing, the West Island Mission has gone back to preparing the food baskets in advance to give away “outside of our facility during their scheduled appointment with no line ups.
The warehouse also has fewer volunteers and hand and equipment washing protocols have been putting place.
“We have increased our weekly spending to ensure the baskets are filled with fresh items such as milk, eggs, bread, fruits and vegetables,” Scarrow said.
The mission’s concern is that while the federal and provincial governments will be providing financial aid to those affected economically by the outbreak, “it will take time before it is available and will be only a percentage of our client’s already low income.
“Support is needed now for those organizations working on the front lines to ensure we are providing necessary food and supplies to those who need it most,” Scarrow said.
The West Island Mission is asking those who have more than enough to help those neighbours who have almost nothing.
Donations can be made online via www.moiwim.org.
“We want everyone to stay healthy during this uncertain time,” said Scarrow.
