With social distancing the current norm all over the world, charities and non-profit organizations are still trying to help those in need but are having to do so without any foot traffic, public gatherings or social events.
As a way to help the 41 agencies it collects funds for every year, West Island Community Shares has started the West Island Solidarity Fund in the hopes that area residents will donate directly to the new fund in order to help keep shelves stocked and the lights on for the non profit agencies.
By donating to the fund, it ensures that the crucial services provided by the 40 plus agencies can continue to help West Island residents during these trying times considering that every year, 65,000 residents turn to WICS for help and more than two thirds of those seeking help are under the age of 25 as well as 40% of all food bank users are West Island children.
To help with the Solidarity Fund, go online at www.communityshares.ca
