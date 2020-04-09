WICS Solidarity Fund off to solid start

After starting the Solidarity Fund a little less than three weeks ago to aid West Islanders in need as well as the agencies they support, West Island Community Shares has raised more than $150,000.
“We are amazed by the community support,” said WICS Executive Director Sophie McCann.
“We are so grateful to all individuals who donated to the Fund as well as to our partners for helping our community in such difficult times. Although we are beyond touched by the response so far, we need the public to continue supporting the West Island Solidarity Fund,” said McCann.
The goal of the Solidarity Fund is to “provide financial support to meet immediate needs of the community, but it will also give community organizations the possibility to plan ahead and get their teams ready to provide adequate support during the difficult months ahead,” explained Albena Petkova, Communications Director for WICS. “The Fund will help support organizations whose expenses may not be covered by the different government programs announced in the past weeks.”
“Our community organizations must be able to plan for the expected surge in demand for their services in the coming months,” said Chantal Carrier, WICS Fund Distribution President. “Providing them with mid to long-term funding, would provide them the financial support they need to better prepare for what is about to come.”
The fund helps the 41 non profit organizations in the West Island and is still seeking donations. Anyone with a little more than can help those with a lot less can go online at CommunityShares.ca
