WI company offers free grocery delivery program

Normally, the young entrepreneurs of Trash Talk are encouraging youth to beautify their neighbourhoods by picking up discarded refuse, one piece at a time.
But during these unprecedented times, the young people have changed their mandate to offer a free grocery delivery program for West Island residents who are 65 or older, are symptomatic with COVID 19 as well as those taking care of them.
Their delivery service is partnered with the Metro store in Beaconsfield. Interested users can call the store to arrange online payment and fill out a request form at trashtalk.eco.
The delivery volunteers adhere to the physical distancing imposed protocols as well as wearing surgical gloves while handling the deliveries.
Deliveries are made during the day and users have the option of three possible delivery days each week.
