Who you going to call?

So the message is out to stay home, not gather, and police have been empowered to enforce the always-evolving rules, but many residents are still wondering what to do if they see something that doesn't look right.
You call it in right? But to whom?
Actions taken by the Quebec government to combat Covid-19 oblige public security services to intervene in the face of non-compliance with requested public health guidelines, say Laval police in a statement. “Police officers from the Laval Police Service are present on the territory to ensure compliance with these instructions, including which businesses can be operating and gatherings of people.”
While many municipalities want citizens to call their local police station to report a breach of guidelines, Laval says call 911. The Police department is taking this seriously, with Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet warning last week that a crackdown was coming, and that his officers “will be a lot tougher in their enforcement of these guidelines.”
Confused? You’re not alone.
As of April 7, the Quebec government says don’t do it: “In order to avoid overloading the telephone lines of 911 emergency centres, citizens are asked not to call 911 to report a gathering,” reads the official government Covid-19 advisory web page at Quebec.ca. “If you witness a serious situation that requires police intervention, you may contact the police department serving your area.”
Laval Police spokesperson Agent Stéphanie Beshara confirmed that Laval favours 911. “Everything will go through 911; people who are witnesses of a gathering will have to call 911. Same thing for non-essential businesses.”
However, what if an essential business, like a grocery store or pharmacy, does not practice proper measures, such as the two-metre distancing? “There is nothing that we can do,” she told The Suburban. “This is a recommendation, not an infraction. We don’t have control over that, so maybe you should just avoid that place.”
As for people gathering outside but two metres apart? “It’s not recommended to be out visiting with friends,” says Beshara. “I know we all want to do it. But it’s not an infraction if the distancing is maintained.” As for groups, she says the cops consider a group of three or more to be a gathering and liable to an infraction if not from the same household.
